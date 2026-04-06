Julian Hall News: Nets opener on Saturday
Hall scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 win over FC Cincinnati.
Hall opened the scoring in the 12th minute, finishing off an assist from Cade Cowell. Hall also won two duels during the match. He has now started all six games this campaign and has already scored five goals, a significant improvement on last season when he managed just one.
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