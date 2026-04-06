Julian Hall headshot

Julian Hall News: Nets opener on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Hall scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 win over FC Cincinnati.

Hall opened the scoring in the 12th minute, finishing off an assist from Cade Cowell. Hall also won two duels during the match. He has now started all six games this campaign and has already scored five goals, a significant improvement on last season when he managed just one.

Julian Hall
New York Red Bulls
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