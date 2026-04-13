Julian Hall News: Registers two assists

Hall assisted twice to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Inter Miami CF.

Hall delivered an impactful performance in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Inter Miami, providing the assist on Jorge Ruvalcaba's opening goal with a well timed pass in transition before later delivering a cross into the box for Adri Mehmeti's equalizer, while adding two key passes. The forward is in strong form, recording two goals and two assists across his last three appearances, and continues to be a key attacking spark for his side.