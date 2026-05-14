Julian Hall News: Scores hat trick versus Crew

Hall scored three goals to go with five shots (four on goal) in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Columbus Crew.

Hall had a stellar performance in Wednesday's win as he scored all three goals to defeat Columbus. He opened up the scoring in the 7th minute with a close-range strike assisted by Cade Cowell, took the 2-1 lead in the 40th minute off another Cowell assist and then scored the unassisted winner in the 78th minute. He now has 11 goal contributions through 13 appearances this season and this marked his third match with multiple goal contributions. He was subbed off in the 85th minute for Roald Mitchell.