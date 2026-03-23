Julian Hall News: Scores team's lone goal

Hall scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 6-1 loss against Charlotte FC.

Hall was a constant presence throughout the game, creating two chances and converting one of his three shots to score his side's only goal of the night. The young forward is enjoying a breakthrough season, bringing his tally to four goals despite being held scoreless in the past two games, and has registered at least one shot on target in each of his opening five games while attempting 11 shots in total.