Julian Hall News: Scores winner Saturday

Hall scored one goal on two shot attempts (one on target) in Saturday's 1-0 win versus New England.

Hall has been white hot to start the year. Coming off a brace in the season opener last week, the talented forward scored the only goal of the match in the 53rd minute. While he may not maintain this pace all year, Hall is showing he can be relied on to steady the offense to wins. He will look to make it three straight with a goal on Sunday versus Montreal.