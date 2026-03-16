Julian Malatini Injury: Out for rest of season

Malatini has suffered a ligament tear in his ankle and will be out for the rest of the season, according to his club.

Malatini went down in Sunday's match and will now miss the rest of the season, suffering a tear in his ankle. The club is still waiting for further examination, as surgery is likely on the table as he prepares to heal for the next campaign. This adds to the issues for a club that cannot remain fit, as they lose another defender. The good news is he has only started in five games all season, so this is no major loss.