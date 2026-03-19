Julian Malatini Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Malatini (ankle) underwent a successful surgery Wednesday and will start his long term recovery, according to the club.

Malatini underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ankle ligament and is now set for a lengthy recovery that could keep him sidelined until the start of the 2026/27 season at best. He has mostly been a depth option for Bremen this season, stepping into the starting XI only when injuries piled up across the squad. As a result, his absence is expected to have a limited impact on the team moving forward.