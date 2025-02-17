Julian Malatini News: Returns to bench, goes unused

Malatini (calf) went unused off the bench in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Hoffenheim.

Malatini was back from his calf injury Sunday after three matches out, seeing a spot on the bench. However, he went unused, not seeing a single minute of play in the loss. He has mainly gone unused this season and has only started in five of his nine appearances, so he will likely continue in a rotational role now that he is fit.