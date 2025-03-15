Julian Niehues Injury: Hopeful after break

Niehaus (strain) is eyeing a return after the international break, according to manager Frank Schmidt. "Jule will be absent. I think he can fully enter again after the international break."

Niehaus is still out but has received positive news, as he will look to work back into action after the international break. This is great news for the midfielder after missing their past two games. He has only appeared three times this season due to injury and will hope to remain fit once he returns.