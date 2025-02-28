Julian Niehues Injury: Likely out Saturday
Niehues (strain) will likely be out for Saturday's clash against Gladbach due to muscular problems, coach Frank Schmidt said in the press conference. "Julian, who has muscular problems, will also most likely be out."
Niehues has come off the bench in each of the last three league games but is unlikely to do so Saturday against Gladbach as he is dealing with muscular problems.
