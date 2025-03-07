Fantasy Soccer
Julian Niehues headshot

Julian Niehues Injury: Still out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Niehues (strain) will remain out for Sunday's clash against Hoffenheim, coach Frank Schmidt said in the press conference. "Jule will definitely be out with his muscular injury."

Niehues will miss a second game in a row due to his muscular injury. His timeline for return remains unclear but that will not impact the starting squad since he has been only a bench option this season.

Julian Niehues
FC Heidenheim
