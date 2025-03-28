Fantasy Soccer
Julian Niehues

Julian Niehues Injury: Still out Saturday

RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Niehues (strain) has not fully recovered and will miss Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg, coach Franck Schmidt confirmed in the press conference. "Mathias and Julian are also out. I hope they both return to team training next week."

Niehues is expected to return to team training next week as he continues to recover from his injury and will not be available for Saturday's match. His absence will not affect the starting lineup, as he has primarily been a bench option this season.

Julian Niehues
FC Heidenheim
