Julian Niehues Injury: Still out Saturday

Niehues (strain) has not fully recovered and will miss Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg, coach Franck Schmidt confirmed in the press conference. "Mathias and Julian are also out. I hope they both return to team training next week."

