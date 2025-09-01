Pauli went through the academies at Fortuna Dusseldorf and Borussia Dortmund. In summer 2021, Pauli moved to FC Koln to play for the under-17s. In the 2022-23 season, he won the under-19 DFB-Pokal with the club. The defender made 17 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga in his first season as a first-teamer. He also featured in three DFB-Pokal fixtures and scored his first goal for the club in the first-round win against SV Sandhausen. Following his good performances, he was nominated for the Germany under-20s for the first time before a concussion in December forced him out for an extended period of time.