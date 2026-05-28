Julian Quinones News: Heads to World Cup in top form

Quinones has earned an opportunity to feature for Mexico at the World Cup following a great 2025/26 season in which he led the Saudi Pro League in scoring.

Quinones appears to be peaking at the perfect time after registering seven goals and two assists in his final five club matches. His 33 total goals for Al-Qadsiah ranked as the best total in Saudi Arabia, ahead of several internationally recognized forwards. Given Alexis Vega's (knee) uncertain physical condition, the former Club America man could take advantage of the situation and his solid momentum to open the World Cup in the starting lineup and serve as one of Mexico's top attacking options. If he does, he'll likely feature on the left wing, where he could rack up both shots and chances created, especially in the relatively easier early fixtures.