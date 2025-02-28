Julian Ryerson Injury: Out with illness

Ryerson is out for Saturday's match against St. Pauli due to an illness, according to manager Niko Kovac. "Julian had a slight flu-like infection. We had him in training, but he didn't feel like he could take part. He won't be in the matchday squad tomorrow."

Ryerson will not be an option Saturday, as the defender has dealt with an illness that will prevent him from taking the field. Luckily for the defender, this does appear to be minor, as he was already back in training and should return next contest. This will force a change at right-back, with Yan Couto as a possible replacement.