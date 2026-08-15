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Julian Ryerson Injury: Starts in friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Ryerson (calf) returned to the starting lineup for Saturday's friendly against AS Roma, the club posted.

Ryerson picked up a calf issue during Norway's World Cup quarterfinal against England and was forced off, though the problem was not considered serious and was attributed to cramping. His inclusion in the starting lineup against AS Roma suggests he has progressed well enough to return to competitive action, and he should now be able to increase his workload as he prepares for the start of the campaign. The return is particularly encouraging for Borussia Dortmund given Ryerson's importance at the right wing-back and his ability to contribute from set pieces.

Julian Ryerson
Borussia Dortmund
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