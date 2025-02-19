Julian Ryerson News: 10 crosses and clean sheet

Ryerson recorded 10 crosses (four accurate) and six corners in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Sporting CP.

Ryerson had a very productive match on both ends of the pitch Wednesday. He helped his side keep a clean sheet and contributed three tackles and three clearances on that end. He was also very productive on the attack as he tied a season high with 10 crosses, set a season high with six corners and created multiple chances for the third time in the UCL this season. He will look to carry this positive momentum into the Round of 16.