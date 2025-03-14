Julian Ryerson News: 10 crosses including three corners
Ryerson recorded three shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (five accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Lille.
Ryerson attempted 10 crosses including five completed crosses as he helped to apply pressure to the Lille defence as Dortmund progressed to the Champions League quarter final. He created six chances which is his most for the season and won three of his five tackles.
