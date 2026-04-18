Julian Ryerson News: 13 crosses in away loss

Ryerson registered 13 crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Hoffenheim. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.

Ryerson was unable to provide an assist as Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 to Hoffenheim. So far this season, he has provided 12 assists in 27 games. He has provided one assist in the last eight games. Of his 13 crosses, he completed three in this game and created two chances. This was the sixth time this season in the Bundesliga that he has attempted 13 or more crosses.