Julian Ryerson News: Assists in draw

Ryerson assisted once to go with five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich.

Ryerson created just a single chance and earned an assist with it, though he was largely shutdown for the rest of the match. The defender is still a nice attacking option, but he can be wasteful, especially against top opponents. Still this was a decent efficient showing, any potentially a good sign for a hot finish to the season.