Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Julian Ryerson headshot

Julian Ryerson News: Assists in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Ryerson assisted once to go with five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich.

Ryerson created just a single chance and earned an assist with it, though he was largely shutdown for the rest of the match. The defender is still a nice attacking option, but he can be wasteful, especially against top opponents. Still this was a decent efficient showing, any potentially a good sign for a hot finish to the season.

Julian Ryerson
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now