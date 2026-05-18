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Julian Ryerson News: Assists once from 15 crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Ryerson assisted once to go with 15 crosses (seven accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Werder Bremen.

Ryerson assisted Serhou Guirassy as he opened the scoring for Dortmund as they went on to win 2-0 against Werder Bremen. Ryerson picked up his 15th assist of the season, which has included three in his last four games. He attempted 15 or more crosses for the fifth time this season. With three corners he continued his run as Dormtmund's main set-piece taker.

Julian Ryerson
Borussia Dortmund
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