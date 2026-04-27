Julian Ryerson News: Assists with lone chance created
Ryerson had an assist with his lone chance created while taking an off target shot and crossing 10 times (two accurate) during Sunday's 4-0 win over Freiburg.
Ryerson set up Ramy Bensebaini in the 31st minute assisting Dortmund's third goal while leading the team in crosses. The assist was the first since March 14th for the wing-back as he's combined for four chances created and 32 crosses over his last three appearances.
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