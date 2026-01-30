Ryerson made his fourth start in seven Champions League matches after coming off the bench in Dortmund's previous fixture in the competition. He was active down the right flank and regularly looked to create chances. In the Champions League, he has completed 12 successful crosses with a 30.8 percent success rate, placing him among the top fullbacks in the competition. His 13 chances created also rank near the top at his position, and despite recording just one assist so far, the attacking upside remains clear. Ryerson will next feature for Borussia Dortmund in a Champions League matchup against Atalanta in two weeks, which shapes up as an even contest.