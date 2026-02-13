Julian Ryerson headshot

Julian Ryerson News: Dominant against Mainz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Ryerson had two assists while crossing 16 times (seven accurate), creating five chances and making two tackles (winning two) during Friday's 4-0 win over Mainz.

Ryerson set up Serhou Guirassy in the 10th and 42nd minutes while leading Dortmund in crosses, chances created and tackles. The wing-back is in excellent form at the moment with four assists, 11 chances created and a whopping 34 crosses over his last three league starts.

Julian Ryerson
Borussia Dortmund
