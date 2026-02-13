Julian Ryerson News: Dominant against Mainz
Ryerson had two assists while crossing 16 times (seven accurate), creating five chances and making two tackles (winning two) during Friday's 4-0 win over Mainz.
Ryerson set up Serhou Guirassy in the 10th and 42nd minutes while leading Dortmund in crosses, chances created and tackles. The wing-back is in excellent form at the moment with four assists, 11 chances created and a whopping 34 crosses over his last three league starts.
