Julian Ryerson News: Eight crosses in away win
Ryerson recorded eight crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win against 1. FC Köln.
Ryerson returned to the starting lineup, having missed the last match, and played 61 minutes. He attempted eight crosses, his most in his last four starts for Dortmund. He also took a corner to continue his run as the main set-piece taker for his side. So far this season he has supplied 11 assists in 22 games this season but has gone three games without a return, having six in three games before this.
