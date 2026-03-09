Julian Ryerson headshot

Julian Ryerson News: Eight crosses in away win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Ryerson recorded eight crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win against 1. FC Köln.

Ryerson returned to the starting lineup, having missed the last match, and played 61 minutes. He attempted eight crosses, his most in his last four starts for Dortmund. He also took a corner to continue his run as the main set-piece taker for his side. So far this season he has supplied 11 assists in 22 games this season but has gone three games without a return, having six in three games before this.

Julian Ryerson
Borussia Dortmund
