Julian Ryerson News: Main creator for Dortmund

Ryerson had an assist while crossing 14 times (seven accurate) and creating six chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Augsburg.

Ryerson set up Luca Reggiani in the 59th minute assisting Dortmund's second goal while leading the team in crosses and chances created. The assist was the first in the league since February 13th as Ryerson has combined for nine chances created and 29 crosses in his last three Bundesliga appearances.