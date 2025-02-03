Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Julian Ryerson headshot

Julian Ryerson News: Nine crosses in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Ryerson generated three shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 win over FC Heidenheim.

Ryerson attempted nine crosses, completing four as his side won 2-1 away to Heidenheim. This made it nine chances created in his last two matches where he attempted 19 corners, completing nine. He also took three shots. His first time taking his three shots this season.

Julian Ryerson
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now