Julian Ryerson headshot

Julian Ryerson News: Option again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Ryerson is no longer banned and is an option moving forward.

Ryerson has served his one game on the sidelines due to a suspension, with the defender set to return to action next contest. He has been a regular sight on the flanks for the club this season and will likely assume a starting role back, with 16 starts in 21 appearances.

Julian Ryerson
Borussia Dortmund
