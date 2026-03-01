Julian Ryerson News: Option again
Ryerson is no longer banned and is an option moving forward.
Ryerson has served his one game on the sidelines due to a suspension, with the defender set to return to action next contest. He has been a regular sight on the flanks for the club this season and will likely assume a starting role back, with 16 starts in 21 appearances.
