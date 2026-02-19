Julian Ryerson News: Records assist, clean sheet
Ryerson assisted once to go with six crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Atalanta.
Ryerson lifted a cross to the back post Tuesday to setup the opening goal of the fixture in Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 victory over Atalanta. The wide-midfielder led the attacking effort with six crosses (three accurate) and created two chances. Across his 90-minute shift, Ryerson also tracked back to contribute two tackles (one won), two interceptions, two clearances and one block to the defensive effort while earning a clean sheet.
