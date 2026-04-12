Julian Ryerson headshot

Julian Ryerson News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Ryerson had nine crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

Ryerson started as right fullback, recorded the most crosses in the game and also completed 95% of his passes. He created a chance and also made a block. He has now created 12 chances in the last four games and last assisted three games ago.

Julian Ryerson
Borussia Dortmund
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