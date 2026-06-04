Julian Ryerson News: Right-back for Norway

Ryerson is expected to be the starting right-back for Norway at the 2026 World Cup.

Ryerson is on the Norway side for the World Cup and will be a starter in most cases, set to serve at right-back. He will be a solid two-way player, not only a decent defender but showing solid playmaking from the flanks on his best days. He is coming off a season with 15 assists on 56 chances created and seven clean sheets in 26 starts (31 appearances) in Dortmund, although this is from a bit more attacking role than he will see with Norway. Either way, he will be a decent shout for a defensive pick, as his forward movement could see him with numerous crosses and chances created. He will also take some duties on corner kicks, although Martin Odegaard is more likely to be the main set-piece taker.