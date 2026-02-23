Julian Ryerson News: Set for suspension

Ryerson will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.

Ryerson picked up his fifth yellow card in Bundesliga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Saturday's Klassiker against Bayern. The midfielder has been a locked-in starter on the right flank for Dortmund, logging heavy minutes and holding down that side with consistency. His absence forces a shake-up in the starting XI, with Yan Couto lined up as the top candidate to step in for the marquee showdown.