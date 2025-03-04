Julian Ryerson News: Seven crosses in draw

Ryerson whipped in seven crosses (two accurate) in Borussia Dortmund's 1-1 draw against Lille Tuesday in Champions League action.

Even though Ryerson only created two chances for his side, his volume crossing should eventually pay off. FC Augsburg have pitched three straight shutouts in league play but have given up 35 goals, so Ryerson has a chance to convert some of his crosses into assists for Dortmund Saturday.