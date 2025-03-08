Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Julian Ryerson headshot

Julian Ryerson News: Seven crosses off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Ryerson registered seven crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus FC Augsburg.

Despite not coming onto the pitch until the 63rd minute, Ryerson was a threatening force Saturday. He recorded seven crosses in just 27 minutes of action, adding one chance created and one corner on the attack. He also won one tackle and won two duels on the defensive end.

Julian Ryerson
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now