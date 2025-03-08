Julian Ryerson News: Seven crosses off bench
Ryerson registered seven crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus FC Augsburg.
Despite not coming onto the pitch until the 63rd minute, Ryerson was a threatening force Saturday. He recorded seven crosses in just 27 minutes of action, adding one chance created and one corner on the attack. He also won one tackle and won two duels on the defensive end.
