Julian Ryerson News: Single assist in win

Ryerson assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Friday's 3-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ryerson got in on the goalscoring fun during Friday's win, adding an assist while building a nice floor of some major volume. He took four corners and sent in nine crosses during the win. Ryerson's role on set-pieces keeps him in with some strong upside, and the solid attack around him means he can contribute in every match.