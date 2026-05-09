Julian Ryerson headshot

Julian Ryerson News: Single assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Ryerson assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Friday's 3-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ryerson got in on the goalscoring fun during Friday's win, adding an assist while building a nice floor of some major volume. He took four corners and sent in nine crosses during the win. Ryerson's role on set-pieces keeps him in with some strong upside, and the solid attack around him means he can contribute in every match.

Julian Ryerson
Borussia Dortmund
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