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Julian Ryerson News: Struggles in service

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Ryerson recorded five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win against VfB Stuttgart. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.

Only one cross of Ryerson's five was considered accurate and he was emblematic of the team's overall struggles for much of the contest. The midfielder will need to do better against Bayer Leverkusen but should have more impactful players at his disposal on the pitch after Dortmund rested some guys in this one before bringing them on late as substitutes.

Julian Ryerson
Borussia Dortmund
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