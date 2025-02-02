Julian Weigl News: First assist of campaign

Weigl assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus VfB Stuttgart.

Weigl clipped a ball over the VfB Stuttgart backline Saturday to setup Borussia Monchengladbach's opening goal in their 2-1 victory. The midfielder contributed defensively with one tackle (one won), two interceptions and two clearances. The assist was the first of the season for Weigl who has now played the full 90 minutes in each of his six appearances (six starts) since returning from a one-match suspension.