Julien Le Cardinal News: On Bench Sunday
Le Cardinal (illness) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Saint-Etienne.
Le Cardinal was a late scratch in their last contest due to illness but is feeling better despite not making the starting squad. He could see minutes in the second half if called upon. With captain Brendan Chardonnet back from injury and Abdoulaye Ndiaye performing well it remains unclear if he will regain a starting role soon.
