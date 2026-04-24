Julien Lopez Injury: Suffers broken clavicle

Lopez is out for the remainder of the season due to a broken clavicle, according to manager Antoine Kombouare, per Laurent Pruneta of Le Parisien.

Lopez will not return this season and ends the campaign on the sidelines, suffering from a broken clavicle. Luckily for the club, this is a minor loss, as he has only featured five times for 42 minutes all season. However, it has been a rough season either way for the midfielder, missing multiple times due to injuries.