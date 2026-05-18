Julien Lopez News: Departs Paris FC

Lopez will leave Paris FC this summer when his contract expires, bringing an end to a nine-year association with the club that began in 2017, the club announced.

Lopez made 261 appearances for Paris FC across his nine seasons, scoring 31 goals and adding 16 assists, making him the club's fourth-highest scorer of all time and third on the all-time appearances list. The forward leaves as a free agent and is at liberty to sign wherever he chooses, with the club giving him a fitting send-off in front of the home supporters following Sunday's final fixture of the season against PSG. Lopez reflected on signing his first professional contract at 25 years old and eventually reaching Ligue 1 at 33 years old, describing them as achievements he had never imagined possible, while also paying tribute to his brother Maxime Lopez, who joined Paris FC in 2024, saying sharing the pitch together would remain with them for life.