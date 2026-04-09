Julien Lopez headshot

Julien Lopez News: Option for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Lopez (back) is an option for his club moving forward, according to Laurent Pruneta of Le Parisien.

Lopez looks to finally be fit again after a decent absence due to a back injury, with the forward last playing Jan. 4. However, his return will mark a minor addition to the team sheet in the coming games, as he has been used sparingly this season, featuring five times from the bench and having yet to start.

Julien Lopez
Paris FC
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