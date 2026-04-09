Julien Lopez News: Option for return
Lopez (back) is an option for his club moving forward, according to Laurent Pruneta of Le Parisien.
Lopez looks to finally be fit again after a decent absence due to a back injury, with the forward last playing Jan. 4. However, his return will mark a minor addition to the team sheet in the coming games, as he has been used sparingly this season, featuring five times from the bench and having yet to start.
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