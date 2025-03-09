Fantasy Soccer
Julio Cascante headshot

Julio Cascante Injury: Set for 2-4 weeks absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Cascante has been diagnosed with a first degree hamstring injury and is set to miss the next 2-4 weeks, reports Alex Sanabria of the WAATV Media.

Cascante feared the worse after picking up a non contact hamstring injury against Portland. The good news is the defender will likely only miss at most one month, baring any type of set backs. This will likely keep Oleksandr Svatok in the lineup at the back line for Austin.

Julio Cascante
Austin FC
