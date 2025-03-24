Julio Cascante News: Plays off bench Sunday
Cascante was doubtful for Sunday's 2-1 win over San Diego but ended up playing 14 minutes off the bench, recording one clearance and two blocks while confirming his recovery from a hamstring injury.
Cascante is an option for Austin moving forward after making his comeback with a 14-minute appearance off the bench. The defender missed the last two league games due to a hamstring injury but he has now recovered and will likely build fitness before reclaiming his starting spot in central defense.
