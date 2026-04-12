Julio Diaz News: First career assist Saturday

Diaz assisted once to go with three crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Sevilla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Diaz delivered a strong two way performance in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Sevilla, providing his first career assist with a well placed cross for Javier Bonar, while adding his season high four key passes and one tackle. The left back made just his second start of the season and was a constant threat going forward with his overlapping runs and crossing ability, though he is expected to return to a backup role behind Matteo Ruggeri in the coming matches.