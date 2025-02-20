Fantasy Soccer
Julio Enciso headshot

Julio Enciso Injury: Set to miss several weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2025 at 9:19am

Enciso (knee) is facing up to four weeks on the sidelines, Andy Naylor of The Athletic reports.

The Paraguay international departed the contest just 14 minutes into the match against Aston Villa on Saturday, and while the scan didn't show serious damage to his knee, he's set to miss at least a couple of matches for the Tractor Boys. Per Naylor, he could be available to return after the March international break, but a return in mid-March hasn't been ruled out yet.

Julio Enciso
Ipswich Town
