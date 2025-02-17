Julio Enciso Injury: Suffers knee injury

Enciso was forced off Saturday's game due to a knee injury and will be assessed in the coming days, coach Kieran McKenna said in a press conference. "Julio is down the side of his knee, so we'll have to wait for assessment."

Enciso started the last two Premier League games, growing his influence as a starter in the frontline but was forced off in the 17th minute of Saturday's game due to a knee injury. He will be assessed in the coming days, and if the injury is serious, Jack Clarke is expected to see a larger role in the upcoming fixtures.