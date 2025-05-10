Julio Enciso News: Attempts three corners
Enciso generated two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Brentford.
Enciso attempted more than two corners, the first time he has done so with Ipswich Town in the Premier League. Along with seven corners, he has 11 crosses (two accurate), nine shots (three on goal) and two chances created across his last three appearances.
