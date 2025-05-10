Fantasy Soccer
Julio Enciso headshot

Julio Enciso News: Attempts three corners

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Enciso generated two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Brentford.

Enciso attempted more than two corners, the first time he has done so with Ipswich Town in the Premier League. Along with seven corners, he has 11 crosses (two accurate), nine shots (three on goal) and two chances created across his last three appearances.

Julio Enciso
Ipswich Town
