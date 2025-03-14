Julio Enciso News: Creates three chances vs. Palace

Enciso logged 75 minutes in Saturday's loss to Crystal Palace, racking up four shots (two on target), three chances created, one accurate cross and one corner taken.

Enciso returned to action after a three-game spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury and looked active in the final third, but he couldn't change the game for Ipswich Town. The Brighton loanee has started in his last three appearances for Ipswich and could remain in the XI for Saturday's game against Nottingham Forest.