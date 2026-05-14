Julio Enciso News: Delivers assist on Wednesday
Enciso made an assist and had two shots (one on target) during Wednesday's 2-1 win over Brest.
Enciso had a great first half, being involved in the play that led to his team's first goal and then assisting the second in less than 20 minutes. That's now three goals and three assists over 26 Ligue 1 appearances for the attacker, who had a lot of ups and downs during the campaign but at least is playing closer to the level everyone expects from him as of late.
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