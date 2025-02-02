Julio Enciso News: First start for Ipswich

Enciso generated six shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Southampton.

Enciso made his second appearance (first start) Saturday since he was loaned to Ipswich Town from Brighton & Hove Albion. The attacker followed up an assist in his debut appearance by leading the team with six shots (two on goal) Saturday over his 89 minutes of play. With Samuel Szmodics (ankle) set to miss at least a few weeks, look for Enciso to be plugged into a playmaker role for the Tractor Boys.